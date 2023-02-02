With the 118th Congress underway, House Democrats established a sustainable investing caucus while the House GOP released new subcommittee chair and membership assignments. On the local front, Illinois recently passed a sustainable aviation fuel tax credit. Moreover, California lawmakers introduced legislation regarding corporate emissions disclosure. Finally, the European Union (EU) reached a provisional agreement on a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

