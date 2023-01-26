To further the Biden-Harris administration's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind in the U.S. by 2030, the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium issued its supply chain roadmap. Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking to update its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives (NECIs) to include environmental justice, climate change and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination in its list of significant priorities. In Arizona, recently inaugurated Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) issued an executive order to modernize a 1980 regulatory law addressing groundwater management. On an international level, the European Union (EU) revealed its Green Deal Industrial Plan to expedite green energy technology.

