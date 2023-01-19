ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a collaborative effort to slash transportation-related emissions, the Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the U.S. National Blueprint of Transportation Decarbonization on January 10. Moreover, the EPA announced the availability of $100 million for two environmental justice grants: the Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreement Program and the Environmental Justice Government-to-Government Program. On the state level, climate activists are criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) proposed budget, which slashes climate investments by $6 billion. Concurrently, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) and New York's State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board approved a water infrastructure plan to catalyze drinking water and sewage projects. Moving to the global stage, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres previewed a five-point plan for a renewable energy transition at the International Renewable Energy Agency Assembly. Moreover, U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry outlined a plan to assist developing nations in expediting their energy transition.

To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.