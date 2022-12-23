Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform hit the end of the road, failing with a vote of 47-47-however, Senate Democrats and Republicans signaled interest in addressing permitting approval in the new Congress. Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeking public comments on its Green Guides, and the notice will publish in mid-January 2023. On the state level, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved its final 2022 Scoping Plan. Across the pond, the European Union (EU) agreed on a major reform of the bloc's carbon market, as well as the establishment of a fund to support communities vulnerable to climate change

