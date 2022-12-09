self

According to California's projections, the miles of highways susceptible to coastal flooding in a 100-year storm event will triple from current levels to 370 miles by 2100, with over 3,750 miles exposed to temporary flooding. Coastal erosion and flooding also threatens California's rail system and utility infrastructure.



On December 5, 2022, Nossaman's Shant Boyajian, Liz Klebaner and Ben Rubin discussed state climate resiliency and environmental justice policies relating to coastal transportation and water infrastructure projects and available funding for such projects under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during "Planning and Funding Climate Resilient California Coastal Infrastructure." The discussion was moderated by Nossaman's Mary Lynn Coffee.

