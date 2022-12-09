To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
According to California's projections, the miles of highways
susceptible to coastal flooding in a 100-year storm event will
triple from current levels to 370 miles by 2100, with over 3,750
miles exposed to temporary flooding. Coastal erosion and flooding
also threatens California's rail system and utility
infrastructure.
On December 5, 2022, Nossaman's Shant
Boyajian, Liz
Klebaner and Ben
Rubin discussed state climate resiliency and
environmental justice policies relating to coastal transportation
and water infrastructure projects and available funding for such
projects under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during
"Planning and Funding Climate Resilient California Coastal
Infrastructure." The discussion was moderated by
Nossaman's Mary Lynn Coffee.
