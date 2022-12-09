United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update
09 December 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The Department of Interior (DOI) released its proposed methane
rule to modernize the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM)
requirements around oil and gas venting, flaring and leaks. The
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its own proposal,
which seeks to expand the Renewable Fuel Standard Program. On the
state level, Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) announced a plan to provide
nearly $3 million to Maine cities, towns and tribal governments to
invest in clean energy and support climate resilience projects.
Finally, Eurostat released data indicating that climate
change-related events have resulted in ?145 billion in economic
losses in the European Union.
