The Department of Interior (DOI) released its proposed methane rule to modernize the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) requirements around oil and gas venting, flaring and leaks. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its own proposal, which seeks to expand the Renewable Fuel Standard Program. On the state level, Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) announced a plan to provide nearly $3 million to Maine cities, towns and tribal governments to invest in clean energy and support climate resilience projects. Finally, Eurostat released data indicating that climate change-related events have resulted in ?145 billion in economic losses in the European Union.

