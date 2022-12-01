ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Biden administration announced that it will provide a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to prevent the closure of Diablo Canyon. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published its final rule that aims to harmonize U.S. emissions standards for new engines with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines. On the state level, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) states released an updated program review. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) signed a bill to ease difficulties in installing electric vehicle charging stations on private property. Finally, NGK Insulators is slated to open a carbon capture demonstration plant in fiscal year 2025.

To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.