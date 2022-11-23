Talks during the eleventh day of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) focused on solutions. Here's what business leaders need to know to keep up-to-date on climate policy as talks wind down:

A new draft text was released earlier today. The draft contains some changes in key areas of interest. The new draft includes terminology ordering both the "phase down" and "phase out" of unabated coal "in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support towards just transitions." While walking a fine line to not compromise efforts to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, it "strongly urges" parties' Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to align with the Paris Agreement target, but offers no deadline for such action. Notably, the draft did not contain previously included language that would allow members of the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN) to count tens of millions of pre-2020 Reducing Emissions for Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD) emission reductions towards their Paris Agreement commitments. Members of CfRN are calling for the reinstatement of this provision. Notably, talks on the creation of a new United Nations (UN) carbon market mechanism under Article Six are making progress. Talks focused on 6.4, which establishes a centralized process for the administration of the system, wrapped up early today. Negotiators are hoping to further clarify when authorization has to be made and if it can be amended for credits. There is still no mention of loss and damage in the text. However, the European Union (EU) proposed a loss and damage fund for the most vulnerable countries using money that was raised by fees levied on aviation, shipping or fossil fuels. It suggested that countries beyond those traditionally considered as "developed," such as China, should contribute money to the possible fund. The United States continues to reject loss and damage language, although some say that the country's rhetoric on the matter appears to be "softening slightly." The move was welcomed by other developing nations, including Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia. Experts anticipate that talks will bleed into the weekend as countries struggle to find consensus on these key areas.

The U.S. announced in a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) that it will only produce and sell zero-emissions medium- and heavy-duty vehicles by 2040.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Center for Large Landscape Conservation (CLLC), and the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Commission on Protected Areas' Connectivity Conservation Specialist Group (WCPA-CCSG) launched Wildlife Connect, a new initiative that aims to preserve ecological connectivity or the movement of species and flow of natural processes. The initiative focuses on protecting ecological corridors and networks through mitigation and adaptation measures in four key regions: Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America. The groups also urged world leaders to at least double public finance for adaptation projects.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.