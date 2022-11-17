With COP 27 in full swing and the midterm elections concluding, various climate policy developments are underway. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its proposed methane rule, which it expects to issue in 2023. Additionally, the White House has expressed support for the inclusion of Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform language in the National Defense Authorization Act. On the state level, the midterms proved successful for climate-friendly, Democratic gubernatorial candidates with wins in Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas, Maryland, and Massachusetts. At COP 27, conversations around climate financing and carbon credits persist. Finally, the U.S. has resumed climate negotiations with China and has worked alongside Japan to develop a plan to shut down coal plants in Indonesia.

