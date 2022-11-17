United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update
17 November 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
With COP 27 in full swing and the midterm elections concluding,
various climate policy developments are underway. The Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) announced its proposed methane rule, which
it expects to issue in 2023. Additionally, the White House has
expressed support for the inclusion of Sen. Joe Manchin's
(D-WV) permitting reform language in the National Defense
Authorization Act. On the state level, the midterms proved
successful for climate-friendly, Democratic gubernatorial
candidates with wins in Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas, Maryland, and
Massachusetts. At COP 27, conversations around climate financing
and carbon credits persist. Finally, the U.S. has resumed climate
negotiations with China and has worked alongside Japan to develop a
plan to shut down coal plants in Indonesia.
