As the 2022 midterm election approaches, Republicans are planning their assumption of the House majority and are expected to pursue legislation to expedite the approval of fossil fuel projects and oversight investigations into the Biden administration's climate efforts. Before the new Congress, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will aim to include his permitting reform language in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). On the state level, California's Indicators of Climate Change report indicated that impacts of climate change are impacting the state sooner and with more intensity than expected. COP27 begins this week and will face difficulties around tensions among the world's largest emitters, discrepancies between what countries are willing to pay to address climate-related disasters, the debate on the future of natural gas, and the failure of large emitters to update national climate targets.

To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.