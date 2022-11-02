The Department of Interior announced that it would cut Colorado River water access after a handful of Western states failed to develop a plan outlining their water consumption reduction plan. The Treasury Department is engaging with industry players as it prepares to draft clean energy tax credit guidance. On the local level, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D-NY) announced the city's Leading the Charge Plan to address climate change. Across the pond, the European Parliament announced a zero-emission road mobility plan, which would ban the production of new diesel and gasoline vehicles by 2035.

