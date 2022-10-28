The Treasury Department's Federal Insurance Office issues a request for public comments regarding climate-related financial risk. Meanwhile, the Securities Exchange Commission's Jaime Lizarrage outlined the commission's efforts to ensure ESG disclosures are not misleading. At the local level, New Jersey's Attorney General, Division of Consumer Affairs, and the Department of Environmental Protection filed a lawsuit against Exxon, Shell, Chevron, BP, ConocoPhillips, and the American Petroleum Institute for wielding false claims about climate change. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced $13 million in funding to support water conservation projects and assist farmers. Finally, the European Parliament passed a resolution to compel European Union nations to develop a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

