As the Department of Energy rolls out its historic H2Hubs program, the department will be accepting concept papers for the program centered on the production, storage and use of clean hydrogen through November 7. The Department of Interior announced its own consequential program through the Lower Colorado River Basin Conservation and Efficiency Program, which seeks to support drought relief efforts in Arizona and parts of California and Nevada. On the state level, a water supply effort was approved by the California Coastal Commission through its $140 million desalination plant in Dana Point. As COP27 approaches, discussions around financing increased energy costs prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine— as well as support for loss and damages as a result of climate disasters—are ramping up.

To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.