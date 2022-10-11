Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a nearly $1 billion loan to the clean technology fund to support developing countries transition to clean energy. The Air Force became the first of the military branches to release a climate action plan. Moreover, the Biden-Harris administration announced various actions across over 20 agencies to address climate change. On a local level, Govs. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Kate Brown (D-OR) and Jay Inslee (D-WA) reaffirmed their focus on fighting climate change by re-signing a 2016 agreement. Additionally, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) called on the state's environmental officials to draft clean-car regulations that mirror California's mandate. On the global stage, the United Nations implored for additional funding to fight climate change for developing countries.

