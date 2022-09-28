ARTICLE

As Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seeks to push his permitting reform past the finish line, other Senate Democrats have advocated for amendments in its language. Also in the Senate, President Biden praised the body for ratifying the Kigali amendment. While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is aiming to finish the development of its climate goal disclosure rule, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is slated to develop its own standard for corporate climate targets. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) met with climate leaders at Climate Week and highlighted the recently passed California Climate Commitment. Finally, ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) summit, the United Nations Secretary-General called on polluters to cover the costs of events caused by climate change.

