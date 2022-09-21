ARTICLE

Following Rep. Richard Neal's (D-MA) request for information to health care providers regarding the impact of climate invents on the industry, the House Ways and Means committee released a report highlighting the intersection of the health care sector and the climate crisis. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is urging energy regulators for updates on plans to utilize social cost estimate metrics. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is speaking out against Proposition 30, which would establish a tax to incentivize the purchasing of electric vehicles. Additionally, the California Air Resources Board rolled out a proposal that prohibits manufacturers from selling new, gas or diesel-fueled medium and heavy-duty trucks by 2040. On a global scale, the United Nations published a report outlining current global pledges to reduce emissions, noting they are insufficient in addressing the climate crisis.

