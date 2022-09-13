As Climate Week approaches, various climate and energy policies are developing. In the United States, the Federal Reserve's governor has outlined his priorities, including equipping the Federal Reserve with the tools to assess financial risks associated with climate. As the dust settles around the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a multitude of large-scale clean energy projects have launched domestically. After Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) announced his administration's intention to remove the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), 61 Virginia Democrats penned a letter expressing opposition to the regulatory proposal. Meanwhile in California, the state is experiencing both record-breaking temperatures and electrical demands. Finally, a drought in southwestern China may potentially exacerbate international supply chain issues.

To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.