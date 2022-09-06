On the last day of the the current biennium, the California Assembly refused passage of SB 260. This bill would have required large companies to report annually on their greenhouse gas emissions. Despite significant opposition, the bill had moved steadily through the legislature.

Many companies may nonetheless be required to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rule amendments that would require registrants to provide certain climate-related information in their registration statements and annual reports.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.