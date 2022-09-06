United States:
California Greenhouse Gas Emissions Bills Fails Passage
06 September 2022
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
On the last day of the the current biennium, the California
Assembly refused passage of SB 260. This bill would have required
large companies to report annually on their greenhouse gas
emissions. Despite significant opposition, the bill had moved
steadily through the legislature.
Many companies may nonetheless be required to disclose their
greenhouse gas emissions. In March, the Securities and Exchange
Commission proposed rule amendments that
would require registrants to provide certain climate-related
information in their registration statements and annual
reports.
