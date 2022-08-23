Promptly after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the path for the Biden-Harris administration to pause federal oil and gas leasing, Judge Terry Doughty of the Louisiana District Court barred the president from doing so on federal lands across 13 states. In West Virginia, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) filed formal comments with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) arguing that the agency's proposal to require firms to prove the validity of its sustainability targets violates the Major Questions Doctrine. As the concept of "sustainability coordinators" has risen in prevalence, the European Loan Market Association released guidance surrounding the role. Finally, California's Senate Bill 260—which would require certain companies to provide annual information on their greenhouse gas emissions—was amended to remove penalties regarding failure to report emissions in a timely manner and compel regulators to consider industry and stakeholder input in determining reporting requirements.

To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.