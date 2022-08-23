United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update (22 August 2022)
23 August 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Promptly after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the
path for the Biden-Harris administration to pause federal oil and
gas leasing, Judge Terry Doughty of the Louisiana District Court
barred the president from doing so on federal lands across 13
states. In West Virginia, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV)
filed formal comments with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) arguing that the agency's proposal to require firms to
prove the validity of its sustainability targets violates the Major
Questions Doctrine. As the concept of "sustainability
coordinators" has risen in prevalence, the European Loan
Market Association released guidance surrounding the role. Finally,
California's Senate Bill 260—which would require certain
companies to provide annual information on their greenhouse gas
emissions—was amended to remove penalties regarding failure
to report emissions in a timely manner and compel regulators to
consider industry and stakeholder input in determining reporting
requirements.
