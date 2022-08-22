United States:
West Virginia v. EPA: Its Impact On Other Federal Agencies (Podcast)
22 August 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Kelley Drye Legal Download · West Virginia v. EPA: Its Impact on Other Federal
Agencies
The Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA may have
ramifications that extend far beyond environmental regulations
alone. Partner Wayne D'Angelo and Special Counsel Courtney
Kleshinski focus on its potential impact on the SEC's proposed
climate change rules in particular.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from United States
H&M Sued Over Sustainability Claims
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Sustainability continues to be a hot topic in the fashion industry, both in ads and in lawsuits related to those ads.
A Brief History Of PFAS Litigation
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Readers of this blog may be interested in a new article from Water Finance & Management, A Legal History of PFAS. The article highlights the early discovery of certain PFAS, their toxicity and persistence...
PFAS And TRI: More, Lots More, To Come
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
The information filed for 2021 indicate that the 45 facilities managed over 1.3 million pounds of production-related PFAS waste during the year.
PFAS Is Coming: The Time To Prepare Is Now
Gentry Locke
Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (collectively, "PFAS") are a group of nearly 5,000 human-made chemicals that are resistant to heat, water and oil. Due to these "resistance" properties, since the 1940s...
ESG Weekly Update – August 3, 2022
Debevoise & Plimpton
On July 25, 2022, the EU adopted the long awaited set of regulatory technical standards (RTS) in a Delegated Regulation supplementing the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).