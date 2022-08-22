ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self Kelley Drye Legal Download · West Virginia v. EPA: Its Impact on Other Federal Agencies

The Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA may have ramifications that extend far beyond environmental regulations alone. Partner Wayne D'Angelo and Special Counsel Courtney Kleshinski focus on its potential impact on the SEC's proposed climate change rules in particular.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.