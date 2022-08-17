United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update (15 August 2022)
17 August 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Despite Congress being in recess, a variety of changes in
climate policy have transpired. Last Tuesday, President Biden
signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which could direct a
significant amount of funding towards climate research and growing
the zero-carbon industry. Additionally, the Biden-Harris
administration circulated a request for information regarding the
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded Critical Materials Research,
Development, Demonstration and Commercialization Program. In
California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) released both a five-point
plan to set more aggressive climate goals and a piece legislation
to keep California's last nuclear power plant open longer than
previously intended. Finally, the California Energy Commission
adopted a report that established state-wide offshore wind
targets.
To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update,
please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from United States
H&M Sued Over Sustainability Claims
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Sustainability continues to be a hot topic in the fashion industry, both in ads and in lawsuits related to those ads.
Lots Of PFAS News, None Of It Good.
Mintz
A committee of the prestigious National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine this week recommended that the blood of perhaps tens of millions of Americans...
PFAS And TRI: More, Lots More, To Come
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
The information filed for 2021 indicate that the 45 facilities managed over 1.3 million pounds of production-related PFAS waste during the year.
ESG Weekly Update – August 3, 2022
Debevoise & Plimpton
On July 25, 2022, the EU adopted the long awaited set of regulatory technical standards (RTS) in a Delegated Regulation supplementing the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).