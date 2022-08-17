Despite Congress being in recess, a variety of changes in climate policy have transpired. Last Tuesday, President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which could direct a significant amount of funding towards climate research and growing the zero-carbon industry. Additionally, the Biden-Harris administration circulated a request for information regarding the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded Critical Materials Research, Development, Demonstration and Commercialization Program. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) released both a five-point plan to set more aggressive climate goals and a piece legislation to keep California's last nuclear power plant open longer than previously intended. Finally, the California Energy Commission adopted a report that established state-wide offshore wind targets.

