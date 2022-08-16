Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green
United States:
NH Business: How Will NH Benefit From New Climate Legislation?
16 August 2022
Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green
How will New Hampshire benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act?
What will the provisions in the legislation do for the Granite
State's efforts in combatting environmental issues?
On the August 14, 2022, episode of NH
Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Sheehan
Phinney attorney and former New Hampshire Commissioner of
Environmental Services, Tom Burack, and Sean Evans-Brown, executive
director of CleanEnergyNH, to discuss the current state of New
Hampshire's environmental efforts.
Click
here for the full episode.
