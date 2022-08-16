How will New Hampshire benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act? What will the provisions in the legislation do for the Granite State's efforts in combatting environmental issues?

On the August 14, 2022, episode of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Sheehan Phinney attorney and former New Hampshire Commissioner of Environmental Services, Tom Burack, and Sean Evans-Brown, executive director of CleanEnergyNH, to discuss the current state of New Hampshire's environmental efforts.

Click here for the full episode.

