After climate provisions in the budget reconciliation package fell through, President Biden announced executive actions to increase wind energy production and is slated to roll out new policies to address wildfire risks and the impacts of extreme heat. In California, Governor Newsom called on the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to ensure that California is on track to meet its climate goals. Additionally, the International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) consultation period for its proposed sustainability disclosure standards is closing this Friday. Across the pond, the high court ordered the U.K. government to outline which policies it will enact in an effort to meet its emissions targets.

To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.