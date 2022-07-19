With Congress back in session and the midterm elections on the horizon, climate policy is top of mind. Last week, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reportedly told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that he would not support a reconciliation package with climate spending prior to analyzing upcoming inflation and interest rate reports. Additionally, the U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) may consider natural gas exports in an effort to condemn land for some interstate projects. In California, the state's Energy Commission granted EVgo a $3.36 million grant to develop fast charging infrastructure, and California's SB 260, which would require certain entities to report their emissions, passed out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources. On the event front, the Center for Strategic & International Studies will host a "Carbon Border Adjustment Fireside Chat with Senator Whitehouse," in light of Sen. Whitehouse's recent introduction, alongside other co-sponsoring democrats, of the Clean Competition Act.

