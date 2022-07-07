In the Supreme Court's majority opinion in West Virginia v. EPA, it was argued that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could not adopt rules that transform the economy without Congress' authorization, including rules surrounding climate change. Additionally, a handful of Republican-led states filed a lawsuit requesting review of the National Highway Traffic Safety's corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards. In California, Governor Newsom signed a law to phase out single-use plastic and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) released a plan that estimated approximately one-third of emission reductions would come from carbon capturing to ultimately meet 2045 climate goals.

