Despite the Senate being in recess and the House in a district work period, climate policy developments have continued. Last week, President Biden, along with 11 governors, launched a federal-state collaboration on offshore wind implementation. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a rule requiring more stringent fuel efficiency standards for large aircrafts flying in United States' airspace. Finally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a list of 72 programs covered under the Biden-Harris administration's Justice40 Initiative.

