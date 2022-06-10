ARTICLE

On June 8, 2022, the Climate and Resiliency (EX) Task Force (C&R TF) of the US National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) exposed three measures that have been adopted and referred to the C&R TF by its Solvency Workstream.1 The measures are expected to be received by the C&R TF at the upcoming annual Summer National Meeting of the NAIC in August and to be further referred to the relevant Financial Condition (E) Committee Working Group/Technical Group/Subgroup for exposure and comment before any revisions to the measures are considered for adoption.

The three measures are the following:

The first measure suggests that the Financial Analysis Solvency Tools (E) Working Group consider modifications to incorporate particular concepts as they pertain to climate risk and offers high-level principles to consider and develop, as appropriate, for inclusion in the NAIC's Financial Analysis Handbook. The second measure proposes a list of enhancements to the Financial Condition Examiners Handbook for consideration by the Financial Examiners Handbook (E) Technical Group. The third measure offers a list of possible enhancements to the ORSA [Own Risk Solvency Assessment] Guidance Manual, which are presented as high-level principles for the ORSA Implementation (E) Subgroup to consider and develop, as appropriate. These possible enhancements would: Provide guidance indicating that an insurer should include a description of how climate change risk is addressed through the risk management framework (e.g., driver for credit, market and underwriting risks)

Provide guidance indicating that, if climate change has the potential to materially impact an insurer's asset portfolio, the exposure of assets to transition/physical risks should be presented, discussed, and assessed in a quantitative and qualitative manner, noting that a qualitative assessment may be appropriate if quantitative methods are not well established

Provide guidance indicating that, if climate change has the potential to materially impact an insurer's insurance liabilities, the exposure of liabilities to transition/physical risks should be presented, discussed, and assessed in a quantitative and qualitative manner, noting that a qualitative assessment may be appropriate if quantitative methods are not well established Clarify that the assessment of the impact to an insurer's near-term asset portfolio and insurance liabilities should be performed over the time horizon covered in the ORSA (i.e., current business plan)

Provide guidance encouraging qualitative discussion of the material medium- and long-term impacts of climate change risk on an insurer's near-term risk appetite, asset management, underwriting, and business strategy, as well as efforts to limit the impact on near-term solvency (e.g., diversification efforts, use of enhanced modelling in ratemaking and underwriting, increased incentives for policyholder mitigation efforts)

1 See our February 17, 2022, Legal Update " US NAIC Retains Climate Resiliency as 2022 Regulatory Priority" for the current regulatory priority afforded to the work of the C&R TF and its initial workstreams, including the Solvency Workstream, and our prior, February 16, 2021, Legal Update " US NAIC Prioritizes Climate Risk and Resilience with a Focus on Related Disclosure" regarding the formation of the C&R TF.

