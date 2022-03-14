United States:
SEC To Take Up Climate Disclosures
14 March 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scheduled a meeting
for March 21, 2022, to vote on the long-awaited proposed climate
change disclosure rules. As outlined in the SEC's Sunshine Act Notice, the SEC will consider
whether to "propose amendments that would enhance and
standardize registrants' climate-related disclosures for
investors." The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and is
open to the public via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
