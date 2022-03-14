The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scheduled a meeting for March 21, 2022, to vote on the long-awaited proposed climate change disclosure rules. As outlined in the SEC's Sunshine Act Notice, the SEC will consider whether to "propose amendments that would enhance and standardize registrants' climate-related disclosures for investors." The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and is open to the public via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

