For those of you who don't think that worrying about climate change is enough to keep you busy, you might want to take a look at this study commissioned by the WWF, Impacts of Plastic Pollution in the Oceans on Marine Species, Biodiversity and Ecosystems.

The report estimates that approximately 20 million metric tons of plastic find their way into the world's oceans annually. It also notes that, because macroplastics break down over time into microplastics and nanoplastics, the amount of microplastics and nanoplastics entering the ocean would increase for some time, even if we stopped discarding all plastic tomorrow. Of course, that seems unlikely - the report estimates that emissions of plastics will roughly triple by 2050.

Aside from the dire consequences of the problem, ocean plastics share another feature with climate change - it's going to take international cooperation to solve it.

Oh well, at least it provides me with another opportunity to post Robert Frost's own rendition of Fire and Ice.

self

To view Foley Hoag's Law and the Environment Blog please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.