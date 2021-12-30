ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Today, UBS Asset Management announced that it would divest from five energy companies, including ExxonMobil, because these companies are not adequately addressing climate change concerns.

This action by a private sector actor demonstrates the increasing pressure facing fossil fuel companies, not only due to government regulation, but because of the pressures of the marketplace, as investors are increasingly sensitive to environmental concerns.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.