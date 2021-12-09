During the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or "COP26," the Biden-Harris Administration brought its "whole-of-government" approach to climate change to the global stage. In this report, we outline over 40 new U.S. government climate change commitments, public-private partnerships and initiatives announced or formally launched during COP26, covering forest finance, climate innovation, green shipping, clean energy, sustainable aviation and much more.

