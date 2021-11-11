ARTICLE

Akin Gump climate change group co-leader Ken Markowitz, currently in Glasgow for COP26, files this short audio essay on the Climate Change Conference, placing it in historical context, examining what sets this conference apart, setting out its themes and players, and identifying the challenges and breakthroughs. This is the first in what will be a series of audio essays from Ken during this historic conference.

