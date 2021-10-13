In a newly published Climate Action Plan (the "Plan"), Treasury prioritized adaptation and resilience. The Plan, developed pursuant to Section 211 ("Climate Action Plans and Data and Information Products") of Executive Order 14008 ("Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad"), highlights the following:

rebuilding past and existing programs to develop climate resilience;

addressing climate change impacts in its operations, including administrative, manufacturing and law enforcement departments;

"proactively" implementing a climate-focused approach to its real property portfolio management;

developing a procurement process that takes into account climate adaptation; and

modifying its financial investment approach to support "robust climate action."

