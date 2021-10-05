International non-profit, the Climate Group, in conjunction with the United Nations, held its annual Climate Week NYC from September 20-26 with a "focus on fulfilling and increasing commitments made by businesses, governments, and organizations." Discussions covered a broad range of topics including the role of investors and financers in combating climate change, supply chain considerations in achieving net zero carbon emissions, and eight popular late-night talk shows coverage of climate change and Climate Week.

Some of the main initiatives to come out of this year's Climate Week NYC included:

The World Economic Forum launched "Toolbox of Solutions," which contains over 200 "best practices" and case studies for implementing changes in urban areas to reduce emissions. This digital platform is available to any user and is aimed at governmental leaders and businesses.

Over 100 beauty and wellness brands joined together to encourage individuals to advocate for climate policy to their local lawmakers through CodeRed4Climate. This initiative includes an open letter to Congress, signed by all the companies.

Executives from more than 60 companies announced a commitment to collectively invest $500 billion over the next five years to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs are a set of 17 goals that are meant to be achieved by 2030. These executives are part of the CFO Taskforce of the United Nations Global Compact.

Finally, although not officially a part of Climate Week NYC, President Biden pledged a commitment (which must be approved by Congress) in front of the United National General Assembly to double funding (from $5.7 billion to $11.4 billion) to less developed countries battling climate change.

