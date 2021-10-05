International non-profit, the Climate Group, in conjunction with the United Nations, held its annual Climate Week NYC from September 20-26 with a "focus on fulfilling and increasing commitments made by businesses, governments, and organizations." Discussions covered a broad range of topics including the role of investors and financers in combating climate change, supply chain considerations in achieving net zero carbon emissions, and eight popular late-night talk shows coverage of climate change and Climate Week.

Some of the main initiatives to come out of this year's Climate Week NYC included:

  • The World Economic Forum launched "Toolbox of Solutions," which contains over 200 "best practices" and case studies for implementing changes in urban areas to reduce emissions. This digital platform is available to any user and is aimed at governmental leaders and businesses.

Finally, although not officially a part of Climate Week NYC, President Biden pledged a commitment (which must be approved by Congress) in front of the United National General Assembly to double funding (from $5.7 billion to $11.4 billion) to less developed countries battling climate change.

