Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance Partner Allan Marks today authored a Forbes article titled "U.N. Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change Issues "A Reality Check" From Scientists."

On August 9, 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the Working Group I contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) entitled Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis. The 234 authors from 66 countries assess the science of climate change in the report, warning that, without "immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions," it will be nearly impossible to limit the increase in global temperatures so as to mitigate devastating climate impacts.

But there is room for both hope and fear. After publishing the article, Allan commented, "One takeaway from the IPCC Climate Report today, to me, is both the urgency and the potential efficacy of taking action now. The window remains open for substantial mitigation measures to have positive effects. You might say, the only thing we have to fear is complacency itself."

