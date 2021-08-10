Today, the IPCC released its Sixth Assessment Report (https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/#SPM), which emphasized the dangers of climate change, and that many of the risks associated with climate change are now unavoidable.

This report will likely provide additional impetus to the Biden Administration's efforts to reduce and manage climate change through a variety of means, including through mandatory financial disclosures (such as the SEC's proposed rule concerning disclosure of climate risk).

Further, the IPCC is expected to issue an additional report next year that will focus on strategies to halt climate change--that publication will likely lend even further support to the Biden Administration's environmental regulatory efforts.