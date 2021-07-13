- A group of 14 Democratic AGs led by Massachusetts AG Maura Healey sent a comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") to support to Agency's proposed rule under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act ("AIM Act") to use a cap-and-trade system to phase out the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons ("HFCs"), potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators, air conditioners, and many other applications.
- The letter endorses the EPA's proposal as faithfully implementing the AIM Act, which directs the EPA to reduce the manufacture and consumption of 18 HFC chemicals by 85% by 2036. The letter also notes that HFCs are significant contributors to climate change and endanger public health.
- The letter urges the EPA to study and minimize any potential harms to environmental justice communities in its finalization of the proposed cap-and-trade program.
