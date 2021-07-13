ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from United States

Congress A Step Closer To Making Corporate ESG Disclosure Mandatory Foley Hoag LLP On June 16, 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would impose new ESG due diligence and disclosure requirements on publicly traded companies.

EPA Prioritizes Criminal Enforcement Activity In Environmental Justice Communities: What Companies Need To Know Baker Botts Companies should understand the significance of a June 21, 2021 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA" or "Agency") memorandum entitled "Strengthening Environmental Justice Through...

Vying For America's Future Through Electric Vehicles Covington & Burling The single largest expenditure in President Biden's original proposal for his American Jobs Plan is a $174 billion investment to promote electric vehicles (EVs).

Do We Want EPA To Do Its Clean Water Act Job And, If So, What Will It Take? Mintz This morning brings reports of a Ninth Circuit petition for review of EPA's Clean Water Act NPDES Multi-Sector General Permit because an NGO has concluded EPA...

Environmental Priorities And Regulation Under The Biden Administration McLane Middleton, Professional Association How will environmental regulation change under the new Administration? What is Environmental Justice? Is my business more likely to be inspected by the State or federal government than a year ago?