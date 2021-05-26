Climate Change Regulatory Issues & Updates

Interim Update on Biden Administration Climate Change Initiatives

The Biden Administration is moving to implement the measures promised by re-joining the Paris Agreement, and Executive Order 14008 on "Tackling the Climate Crisis."

[Details]

FERC Announces Greenhouse Gas Emissions Will Be Considered in Review of Natural Gas Pipeline Certificates

A March 22 Order contains a potentially significant change in how FERC will consider greenhouse gas emissions in its review of natural gas pipeline certificate applications going forward.

[Details]

New Zealand Government Introduces World-First Climate-Reporting Disclosure Laws

The New Zealand government introduced an omnibus bill into parliament, aiming to introduce mandatory requirements for businesses in the financial sector to disclose the impacts of climate change on themselves and develop strategies to manage climate change risks and opportunities.

[Details]

Mexican Electric Industry Reform: A Setback to Climate Change Policies?

Mexico's Congress passed a presidential bill that reforms and adds certain provisions to the Electricity Industry Law, with the objective of strengthening the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission.

[Details]

Climate Change Litigation Issues & Updates

Temporary Ban on New Federal Oil and Gas Leases Under Fire

On March 24, 13 states filed a suit challenging President Biden's January 27 Executive Order pausing the auction of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.

[Details]

European Courts Face a Rising Tide of Climate Litigation

European courts, both at the Union level and the Member State level, are continuously facing a rising tide of climate litigation cases, with different responses.

[Details]

U.S. Supreme Court Delivers Procedural Win to Corporate Defendants in Climate Change Litigation

Jones Day recently reported on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that the Fourth Circuit erred in its review of a remand order that would have kept Baltimore's climate change suit in state court.

[Details]

Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal of New York City's Climate Suit

Jones Day recently reported on the Second Circuit's decision in City of New York v. Chevron Corp.

[Details]

Climate Change Transactional Issues & Updates

Biden Infrastructure Plans Could Spur Clean Energy Deals

On March 31, 2021, President Biden issued the American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan to invest in roads, transportation, water, broadband, and clean energy.

[Details]

