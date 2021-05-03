May 3, 2021 Webinar

12:00pm - 1:00pm EDT

Climate change and its associated effects, among other developments, have led to more responsible investments and ESG-driven business goals. However, parsing through ESG data leads to more questions regarding ESG's impact on returns and shifts in risk-related and social norms. During this session, Frédéric Samama, Head of Responsible Investment at CPR AM, Amundi Group, will discuss responsible and impact investing, the effects of climate change on the market, and other topics, including:

Responsible investing;

ESG data and objectives;

ESG impacts on returns;

Evolving sources of capital for corporates; and

Impact and thematic investing.

Frédéric Samama is Head of Responsible Investment at CPR AM, Amundi Group. He is the founder of the SWF Research Initiative, co-editor of a book on long-term investing alongside Nobel Prize Laureate Joseph Stiglitz and Professor Patrick Bolton, and has published numerous papers on green finance. Four of Frédéric's publications have been featured in the Financial Times' "Green books sprout tall: 10 top ESG reads" list, published by Gillian Tett, which include:

Sustainable Investing: A Path To A New Horizon

Seeking Virtue in Finance: Contributing To Society In A Conflicted Industry

The Green Swan: Central Banking and Financial Stability In the Age Of Climate Change

Making Money Moral: How A New Wave of Visionaries Is Linking Purpose And Profit

Formerly, Frédéric oversaw Corporate Equity Derivatives within Crédit Agricole Corporate Investment Banking in New York and Paris. During his tenure, he developed and implemented the first international leveraged employee share purchase program, a system now widely used among French companies. He has advised the French government in different areas, including employee investing mechanisms, market regulation, and climate finance, and has a long track record of innovation at the crossroads of finance and government policy. In recent years, he has focused on climate change with a mix of financial innovation, research and policymaking recommendations, advising central banks, and sovereign wealth funds.

