New York State FY 2025 Budget Includes Significant Housing & Environmental Programs

On April 20, 2024, the New York State Legislature enacted the long-awaited $237 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025 (the FY 2025 Budget). Housing reform is the centerpiece of the FY 2025 Budget, given the bipartisan nature of the on-going housing affordability and vacancy crisis—especially in New York City. Last year's FY 2024 Budget notably lacked affordable housing commitments and failed to replace the Real Property Tax Law § 421-a tax incentive for affordable housing development. The expiration of the 421-a program in 2022 without an immediate replacement had jeopardized the viability of housing projects throughout the State. A new Real Property Tax Law § 485-x, which modifies and replaces the previous 421-a incentive program, was enacted as part of the FY 2025 Budget, among several other noteworthy environmental and/or energy policy developments.

421-a: Affordable New York

Real Property Tax Law § 421-a was originally enacted in 1971 and has gone through several iterations since then. The most recent version of the 421-a program, the "Affordable New York Housing Program," provided a partial real estate tax exemption for eligible new construction and served as a critical financial incentive to motivate the development of new affordable housing units within mixed-income development projects. For example, a majority (68%) of residential units constructed in New York City between 2010 and 2020 were built using the 421-a tax incentive. While the specifics varied by project location and size, the most common form of compliance with the former 421-a program was to reserve a third of a building's residential units as affordable, meaning that rent could not exceed 30% of a household's income, for households earning 130% of the area median income (AMI) for the neighborhood. Qualifying affordable housing projects were then generally entitled to a 25-to-35-year post-construction tax exemption from all real estate taxes except for local assessments and from the tax on the assessed value prior to commencing construction of the new building, plus an additional three-year tax exemption during the construction period.

Facing criticism that the 421-a program was both unnecessarily expensive and less effective than it could be in spurring affordable housing development, the State Legislature failed to renew it as part of the budgets for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024. This legislative inaction left many development projects without a clear path to completion, because projects that had commenced construction during the eligibility period for the 421-a tax incentive were required to finish construction by June 2026 without further extension, and many were projecting their inability to meet that 2026 completion deadline.

485-x: Affordable Neighborhoods for New York

The FY 2025 Budget creates a replacement incentive program under Real Property Tax Law § 485-x, also called the Affordable Neighborhoods for New Yorkers Program. The 485-x program covers rental projects of 150 units or more located in one of two zones that encompass several discrete, tabulated areas in Brooklyn and Queens, or in any part of Manhattan south of 96th Street. The program offers an expanded real estate tax exemption period of 40 years (compared to only 35 years under the former 421-a program), in addition to the construction period exemption.

The new 485-x program also eliminates the top-tier affordability option based on 130% AMI, which had been accepted under 421-a. Instead, the 485-x program adopts a tiered approach that takes the weighted average of no more than three income bands based on percentages of the AMI, with no individual income band to exceed 100% of the AMI. The weighted average affordability requirement is set at either 60% or 80% of the AMI, depending on the number of rental units in the building. Buildings are required to maintain between 20-25% of affordable units depending on size and location of the buildings, though small projects (6-10 units) located outside Manhattan on lots smaller than 12,500 square feet have a less stringent option of either setting aside 20% of units as affordable or 50% units as rent stabilized. Notably, the affordability requirements under 485-x are permanent and will not be sunset like under 421-a.

The FY 2025 Budget also extends the project completion deadline for vested projects that were benefitting from the 421-a(16) exemption. Developers with vested projects that commenced after December 31, 2015 and on or before June 15, 2022 can now either apply for the new 485-x tax incentive or continue under the 421-a program, which had its completion deadline extended by five years to June 2031. Table 1 provides a comparison of the various 421-a(16) options and the new parameters under 485-x.