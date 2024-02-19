The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced that they will continue liquefied natural gas (LNG) export reviews despite the Biden administration's recent pause of similar Department of Energy (DOE) approvals. Meanwhile, the Senate is scheduled to examine the President's decision to pause LNG exports in an Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing with DOE Deputy Secretary David Turk. In Virginia, construction of the largest U.S. offshore wind project will begin after receiving approval from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. On the international stage, the United Nations Climate Chief, Simon Stiell, warned various global powers of "hiding behind loopholes" in climate agreements.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

