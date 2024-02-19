United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update - 05 February 2024
19 February 2024
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced that
they will continue liquefied natural gas (LNG) export reviews
despite the Biden administration's recent pause of similar
Department of Energy (DOE) approvals. Meanwhile, the Senate is
scheduled to examine the President's decision to pause LNG
exports in an Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing with
DOE Deputy Secretary David Turk. In Virginia, construction of the
largest U.S. offshore wind project will begin after receiving
approval from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. On the
international stage, the United Nations Climate Chief, Simon
Stiell, warned various global powers of "hiding behind
loopholes" in climate agreements.
