The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a new community-based initiative Nov. 1 "to help communities across the nation navigate EPA's Inflation Reduction Act investments and other new funding opportunities made possible by President Biden's Investing in America agenda."

The initiative is a collaboration of the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation and Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights focused on assisting low-income and disadvantaged communities navigate financing and resources available to mitigate climate change and crisis and reduce pollution. This new initiative, the EPA says, "will facilitate community-driven partnerships and provide a space for communities to learn, connect, and cultivate ideas on how to access the historic resources."

Information on multiple funding opportunities and resources available from the EPA's Investing in America programs can be found on the new Community, Equity and Resiliency webpage to facilitate community-driven partnerships to inspire meaningful change, help communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and implement climate action and pollution reduction plans.

Registration is open for a National Virtual Open House to kick off the new initiative, with sessions planned for Nov. 6-14. The EPA noted the event "will include a series of virtual panels and fireside chats featuring prominent environmental leaders and peers discussing their ideas to overcome environmental pollution and climate change challenges."

The panels include: Rural Communities; Technical Assistance; Community-driven Change; Electric Vehicles; Inflation Reduction Act and Youth; Green Jobs; Voyage to Justice; Unincorporated Communities, Indigenous Communities, and Community Engagement.

The two scheduled fireside chats are Hot, Crowded and Unhealthy: Effects of Heat on Black and Brown Communities, and Fresh Air, Fresh Start: Redefining Health and Equity.

In addition, the EPA plans to hold a series of regional roadshows this winter. These will be local in-person events "designed to provide opportunities for potential grant applicants and community leaders to explore appropriate Inflation Reduction Act and other new Investing in America funding opportunities and develop or leverage existing community-based partnerships." These roadshows will provide opportunities to account for each community's unique context and its financial needs to take on climate change and advance environmental and climate justice.

