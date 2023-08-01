The Environmental and Climate Justice Program (ECJ Program), created by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will provide grants and technical assistance for environmental and climate justice activities that benefit disadvantaged communities. The IRA set aside $2.8 billion for financial assistance, and $200 million for technical assistance, to implement this new program administered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As part of the process to define and develop the ECJ program, the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council (NEJAC) at the EPA is currently seeking comments related to the development and design of a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). A webinar specifically aimed at Federally recognized tribal governments, Alaskan native villages, tribal community representatives, and tribal and/or indigenous community-based nonprofit organizations is scheduled for August 3, 2023, from 12:30 - 2:30 (CST). Interested parties can register here.

Activities designated for funding under the ECJ include:

Community-led air and other pollution monitoring, prevention, and remediation, and investments in low-and zero-emission and resilient technologies and related infrastructure and workforce development that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants (greenhouse gas is defined as "air pollutants carbon dioxide, hydrofluorocarbons, methane, nitrous oxide, perfluorocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride");

Mitigating climate and health risks from urban heat islands, extreme heat, wood heater emissions, and wildfire events;

Climate resiliency and adaptation;

Reducing indoor toxics and indoor air pollution; and

Facilitating engagement of disadvantaged communities in State and Federal advisory groups, workshops, rulemakings, and other public processes.

Eligible entities include community-based nonprofit organizations, a partnership between a community-based nonprofit organization and an Indian tribe, local government, or an institution of higher education, or a partnership of community-based nonprofit organizations.

