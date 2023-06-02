Only one CCS bill remains active and it moves closer to becoming law. Six of the nine House CCS bills were effectively killed in the House Natural Resources Committee. The two other CCS bills were voted down on the House floor. Those eight House bills could have effectively stopped most CCS projects around the state, particularly the CCS bill which sought to remove eminent domain authority from CCS projects. By voting down these anti-CCS bills, the legislature has protected the opportunity for Louisiana to become a leader in CCS projects in the United States.

The remaining bill, HB 571 by Speaker Schexnayder, passed the Senate Natural Resources Committee without any new amendments and moved to the Senate Floor. The Speaker's bill would provide additional notice to local government of future CCS projects and also provide local governments with revenue sharing with the state on CCS projects on state owned land. HB 571 should be heard on the Senate Floor next week.

