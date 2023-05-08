It has been publicly reported that the Biden Administration's EPA will shortly "announce limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that could compel them to capture the pollution from their smokestacks." In effect, this proposed regulation would probably encourage the widespread adoption of carbon-capture technology, which is only in limited use as yet. It is also likely that this proposed regulation would encourage the use of more environmentally-friendly fuel sources by power plants--e.g., the transition away natural gas to green hydrogen or other alternatives.

This proposal reflects the broader environmentally-friendly agenda pursued by the Biden Administration, which, despite certain actions--e.g., the recent approval of a controversial drilling project in Alaska's North Slope--has generally engaged in a number of actions, legislation, and administrative initiatives designed to foster a more green-focused economy (e.g., the Inflation Reduction Act). While many may focus on a particular aspect of this environmental agenda--e.g., the SEC's proposed climate disclosures, which will impact nearly all American corporations, whether directly or indirectly--it is important to recall that each environmentally-focused action is merely part of an integrated whole in service to a broader agenda. Each individual action by the Biden Administration should be evaluated in that light, rather than considered separately and independently.

President Biden's administration is poised to announce limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that could compel them to capture the pollution from their smokestacks, technology now used by fewer than 20 of the nation's 3,400 coal and gas-fired plants, according to three people who were briefed on the rule. If implemented, the proposed regulation would be the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, which generate about 25 percent of the planet-warming pollution produced by the United States. It would also apply to future plants. Almost all coal and gas-fired power plants would have to cut or capture nearly all of their carbon dioxide emissions by 2040, according to the people familiar with the regulation, who asked not to be identified because the rule has not been made public. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/22/climate/epa-power-plants

