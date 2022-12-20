As we reported previously, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has taken a highly anticipated vote on its final proposed plan for addressing climate change.

CARB unanimously approved the 2022 Scoping Plan at a public meeting on December 15, 2022,thereby adopting an unparalleled blueprint for tackling climate change and cutting air pollution by 2045.

The 297-page Plan provides a lengthy and detailed roadmap for transitioning California away from fossil fuels and toward clean, renewable energy. It catalyzes an unprecedented approach to addressing climate change that could serve as a model for other jurisdictions in the future. Over the course of the next two decades, the Plan will require a sweeping set of policies across virtually all sectors of California society.

California has taken an important step toward its vision of achieving "carbon neutrality" - but the Plan's success will be tested in years to come.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.