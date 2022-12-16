As a final effort to pass his permitting reform, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a new iteration of the bill with concessions on expanded authority to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Despite the eased language, Republican Senators have continued to express their opposition to Sen. Manchin's bill. With the Republicans assuming the House majority, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) launched various investigations into the federal agencies' climate policies. At the state level, the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board began the Commonwealth's withdrawal from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) with a vote of 4-1. Finally, the International Energy Agency released a forecast predicting that renewables will pass coal as the largest electricity generation source by 2025.

