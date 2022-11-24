The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council (FAR Council) released a proposed rule that would establish greenhouse gas emissions reporting requirements that would impact federal contractors. Meanwhile, the State Department launched various climate-focused initiatives and expanded U.S. involvement in existing programs. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) released its final iteration of the state's 2022 Scoping Plan, setting ambitious goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, and fossil fuel consumption. COP 27 culminated with various deals, including an alliance of countries announcing a commitment relating to Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) projects and various philanthropic foundations pledging billions to further climate adaptation projects.

