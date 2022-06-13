In today's blog, we turn back to my favorite topic - Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) implementation. On June 22, it will be six years since the historic passage of the Lautenberg Amendments. For anyone who needs to keep up with developments at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the areas of chemicals and pesticides, the recent remarks by Assistant Administrator Freedhoff to the Household and Consumer Products Association (HCPA) are a nice brief and effective overview. Highlights include the re-emergence of the Safer Chemicals Program, a new Design for the Environment logo, and the latest on how EPA thinks more funding will make TSCA function more effectively. The publicly available transcript is available here, and remember, if you like the information in this blog, feel free to pass it along to others who might like it, too.

