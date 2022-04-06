ARTICLE

United States: Are We Finally Getting Serious About Keeping Plastic Out Of Our Waters?

This week scientists, policy makers and lawyers from France and the United States are getting together to discuss the catastrophic effect of plastic waste in our oceans and what might be done about it. Registration to participate in the program virtually is free. A registration form is linked here.

This summit couldn't come at a better time since just last month the United Nations Environmental Assembly agreed to reach an international legally binding agreement attacking the problem of plastic waste in our oceans by the end of 2024. The short time the United Nations has given itself to reach this milestone tells you everything you need to know about the immensity of the plastics problem.

Every time I dive, wherever I dive, I see the permanent damage plastics do to our oceans and the many species that live in them.

I was honored to be a member of a team of French and United States lawyers who published a comparison of the way France, as a member of the European Union, and the United States have approached the ocean plastics catastrophe up until now. Over the next few days I'll share some conclusions from the paper I played a small part in producing. Spoiler alert: The United States has some catching up to do.

